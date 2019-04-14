Motor racing: Hamilton wins Formula One's 1,000th race

Formula One F1 - Chinese Grand Prix - Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China - April 14, 2019 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in action during the race REUTERS/Thomas Peter

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton won the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday to retake the overall lead from Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas in Formula One’s 1,000th world championship race.

Bottas, who had started on pole but lost out to five times world champion Hamilton into the first corner, finished second for his team’s third one-two finish in as many races this season.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel took third place, the German’s first podium appearance of the campaign, with Red Bull’s Pierre Gasly taking the fastest lap.