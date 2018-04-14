FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
April 14, 2018 / 7:17 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Vettel on pole in China with Ferrari one-two

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Formula One championship leader Sebastian Vettel put Ferrari on pole position for the Chinese Grand Prix with team mate Kimi Raikkonen qualifying his car alongside on the front row on Saturday.

Formula One - F1 - Chinese Grand Prix - Shanghai, China - April 14, 2018 - Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel in action during qualifying. REUTERS/Aly Song

The pole was Ferrari’s first in China for 14 years.

Valtteri Bottas was third fastest for Mercedes, more than half a second slower than the German’s time of one minute 31.095 seconds, with reigning world champion team mate Lewis Hamilton only fourth.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.