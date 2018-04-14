Vettel on pole in China with Ferrari one-two

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Formula One championship leader Sebastian Vettel put Ferrari on pole position for the Chinese Grand Prix with team mate Kimi Raikkonen qualifying his car alongside on the front row on Saturday.

Formula One - F1 - Chinese Grand Prix - Shanghai, China - April 14, 2018 - Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel in action during qualifying. REUTERS/Aly Song

The pole was Ferrari’s first in China for 14 years.

Valtteri Bottas was third fastest for Mercedes, more than half a second slower than the German’s time of one minute 31.095 seconds, with reigning world champion team mate Lewis Hamilton only fourth.