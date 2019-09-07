F2 racer Correa in induced coma after crash

American driver Juan Manuel Correa was placed in a medically induced coma in a setback in his recovery from a fatal Formula Two crash last week in Belgium.

Correa, 20, was injured in the crash that killed Anthoine Hubert last Saturday when the French driver lost control of his car. Correa spent the past week in intensive care, reportedly with leg fractures and a minor spinal injury.

But in a statement, his family said his recovery has taken a turn for the worse.

“As time has progressed, new complications have surfaced as a consequence of the massive impact he suffered Saturday in Belgium. On his arrival to London, Juan Manuel was diagnosed with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. This is an injury considered common in high impact accidents such as this one.

“Unfortunately, this injury resulted in Juan Manuel falling into Acute Respiratory Failure. Juan Manuel is currently in an Intensive Care Unit that specializes in respiratory injuries. At this point of time he is in an induced state of unconsciousness and ... in critical but stable condition. We are confident that our son will surprise us like he always does with his tremendous fighting will and strength and will recover completely.”

—Field Level Media