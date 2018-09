COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark has scrapped plans to host a Formula One race in its capital Copenhagen, Finance Minister Kristian Jensen said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Denmark's Foreign Minister Kristian Jensen attends a joint news conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu (not pictured) in Ankara, Turkey, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

The decision to halt plans to host a race around the streets of inner Copenhagen in 2020 came after lack of support from the city authorities, Jensen said.