Ferrari request review of controversial Canadian GP decision

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco - May 23, 2019 Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel during practice REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

(Reuters) - Ferrari have formally asked for the decision that cost Sebastian Vettel victory in the Canadian Grand Prix to be reviewed. a team spokesperson said on Monday.

Vettel was handed a five-second time penalty during the race on June 9 for going off track and returning in what was deemed to be an unsafe fashion.

The German had led the race from start to finish but lost out to Mercedes’ championship leader Lewis Hamilton after the addition of the penalty.

Significant and relevant new evidence that was not available at the time of the ruling is required for a team to submit a ‘right of review’.

Ferrari have not offered details on what this may be, but have confirmed the submission of their request to Formula One’s governing FIA.

Stewards will now have sole discretion to determine whether such a significant and relevant new element existed, with their decision final.