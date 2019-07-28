Hamilton and Kubica score after Alfa Romeo drivers penalized

Formula One F1 - German Grand Prix - Hockenheimring, Hockenheim, Germany - July 28, 2019 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in action during the race REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

HOCKENHEIM, Germany (Reuters) - Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton stretched his overall lead to 41 points at the German Grand Prix on Sunday after stewards imposed post-race penalties on Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi.

The decision, which lifted Hamilton from 11th to ninth, also moved Poland’s Robert Kubica up to 10th place from 12th, meaning struggling former champions Williams score their first point of the season.

Raikkonen and Giovinazzi had finished seventh and eighth but both were handed 30 second penalties and dropped to 12th and 13th respectively after data irregularities were discovered.

Swiss-based Alfa Romeo, formerly Sauber, said they would be appealing the decision.

“The situation arose during the laps we spent behind the safety car ahead of the standing start,” explained team boss Frederic Vasseur in a statement.

“We suffered a dysfunction of the clutch that was beyond our control and we will further investigate the issue.

“We respect the FIA’s process and the stewards’ work, but will appeal this decision as we believe we have the grounds and evidence to have it overturned. In this regard, we will be in touch with the FIA soon.”