HOCKENHEIM, Germany (Reuters) - Ferrari’s Formula One leader Sebastian Vettel crashed out of the German Grand Prix on Sunday after a rain shower caused chaos in the closing laps.

Formula One F1 - German Grand Prix - Hockenheimring, Hockenheim, Germany - July 22, 2018 Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel in action during the race REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Vettel, eight points clear of Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton before the start, had been leading the race at the time.