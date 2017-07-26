Formula One statistics for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Hungary Formula One - F1 - Hungarian Grand Prix 2016 - Hungaroring, Hungary - 24/7/16 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg at the start the race with Red Bull Racing's Daniel Ricciardo

(Reuters) - Statistics for Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix at Budapest's Hungaroring (round 11 of 20 races):

Lap distance: 4.381km. Total distance: 306.670km (70 laps)

2016 pole: Nico Rosberg (Germany), Mercedes, One minute 19.968 seconds.

2016 winner: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes

Race lap record: One minute 19.071 seconds, Michael Schumacher (Germany), Ferrari 2004.

Start time: 1200 GMT (1400 local)

WINS

Champions Mercedes have won 57 of 69 races since the introduction of the 1.6 liter V6 turbo hybrid power units in 2014, and six of 10 this season.

Triple world champion Hamilton has 57 career victories and is second in the all-time list behind Michael Schumacher (91). Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel has 45.

Ferrari have won 227 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 70 and Red Bull 53. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012.

There have been four different winners this season so far -- Hamilton, Vettel, Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) and Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull).

POLE POSITION

Mercedes have been on pole in 64 of the last 69 races.

Hamilton has had 67 career poles and can equal Schumacher's all-time record of 68 with another in Hungary.

Four drivers have started on pole this season -- Hamilton (six times), Vettel, Bottas (twice) and Raikkonen.

PODIUM

Hamilton has 110 podiums to date and is second on the all-time list behind Schumacher (155). Vettel has 93, Raikkonen 87.

POINTS

Hamilton is one point behind Vettel.

The only drivers yet to score are McLaren's Stoffel Vandoorne, Renault's Jolyon Palmer and Sauber's Marcus Ericsson.

Vettel and Hamilton both have 15 scoring finishes in a row.

GRAND SLAM

Hamilton achieved his fifth career Grand Slam (pole, fastest lap, win, led every lap) at Silverstone. He is now second equal with Schumacher and the late Alberto Ascari on the all-time lists. The late Jim Clark had eight.

HUNGARY

Hamilton has won a record five times in Hungary. He is the only driver since Michael Schumacher in 2004 to win from pole at the Hungaroring (2007, 2012, 2013)

Raikkonen has made more podium appearances (seven) in Hungary than any current driver.

It has been 13 years since the winner in Hungary also won the championship that year. The last was Schumacher in 2004.

The lowest winning start in Hungary was Jenson Button's victory from 14th on the grid in 2006.

Hungary's debut in 1986 made it the first F1 race in eastern Europe behind what was then the 'Iron Curtain'. This weekend's race is the 32nd Hungarian GP.

Thirteen of the 31 races to date have been won from pole.

The track is the slowest permanent circuit on the calendar.

MILESTONE

Mercedes have won 70 Formula One races after Hamilton's home victory at Silverstone.

Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz and Kevin Magnussen all celebrated their 50th career start in Formula One at the British Grand Prix.