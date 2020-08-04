Imola F1 race to be condensed with no Friday practice

FILE PHOTO: Ferrari Formula One driver Michael Schumacher (R) of Germany leads the pack followed by Honda's Jenson Button of the United Kingdom during the San Marino Grand Prix in the Italian town of Imola, April 23, 2006. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/FILE PHOTO

LONDON (Reuters) - Formula One’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola in November will be condensed into two days without Friday practice, the sport said on Tuesday.

Session times for the Nov. 1 race show only one 90 minute free practice session scheduled before qualifying on the Saturday.

Formula One race weekends usually feature two practice sessions on the Friday, with a third on Saturday followed by qualifying.

Imola, previously home to the San Marino Grand Prix and returning after a 14-year absence, was added to the calendar in July to increase the number of rounds after cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be the third F1 race in Italy this season after Monza and Mugello.