FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
August 31, 2018 / 11:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

German GP back on 2019 F1 calendar after new deal agreed

1 Min Read

MONZA, Italy (Reuters) - The German Grand Prix at Hockenheim will remain on the Formula One calendar next season after a new deal was agreed, the sport announced on Friday.

Mercedes-Benz will be the title sponsor of a race that had been out of contract after this year and had looked in danger of disappearing for financial reasons.

The calendar will have the same 21 races as this season, with the first race in Australia on March 17 and the last in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 1.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.