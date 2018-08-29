Formula One statistics for the Italian Grand Prix

(Reuters) - Statistics for Sunday’s Italian Formula One Grand Prix at Monza:

Lap distance: 5.793 km. Total distance: 306.720 km (53 laps)

2017 pole: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes one minute 35.554 seconds.

2017 winner: Hamilton

Race lap record: Rubens Barrichello (Brazil), Ferrari. One minute 21.046 seconds (2004).

Start time: 1310 GMT (1510 local)

ITALY

Hamilton has won at Monza four times in the past six years and can equal Michael Schumacher’s record of five.

The Briton has been on pole for the past four years at ‘La Pista Magica’ and five of the last six.

A win by Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel on Sunday would make him only the second driver, and first since Britain’s Stirling Moss in the 1950s, to win at Monza with three different teams. Moss won with Maserati, Vanwall and Cooper.

Vettel has done so previously with Toro Rosso (2008) and Red Bull (2011 and 2013).

The Italian and British Grands Prix are the only ones to have featured every year since the championship started in 1950.

The Italian race has been staged at Monza every year except 1980 when it was at Imola.

The race has been won from pole position 10 times in the last 13 years, and 14 of the last 19.

Ferrari have won 18 times at Monza, more than anyone else.

RACE WINS

Hamilton and Vettel both have five wins this season. Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo has two and Max Verstappen one.

Hamilton has 67 victories from 221 races and is second in the all-time list behind seven-times world champion Schumacher (91). Vettel, now third on the all-time list, has 52, Ricciardo seven.

Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen has now gone 107 races since his last win, in Australia in 2013.

Ferrari have won 234 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 81 and Red Bull 58. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012.

POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 78 career poles, Vettel 55.

Verstappen, at 20-years-old, can still become the youngest ever pole sitter this season. The current youngest is Vettel, who did it aged 21 years and 72 days.

Verstappen’s birthday is on Sept. 30.

PODIUM

Hamilton has 127 career podiums and is second on the all-time list behind Schumacher (155). Vettel has 107, Raikkonen 99.

Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas has had five second-place finishes in 13 races.

Retirement in Spa ended Raikkonen’s run of five successive podium places.

POINTS

Hamilton leads Vettel by 17 points.

Mercedes are 15 points ahead of Ferrari in the constructors’ championship.

Russian rookie Sergey Sirotkin (Williams) is the only driver yet to score a point this season.

MILESTONES

Raikkonen can take his 100th career podium finish.

Hamilton has 39 fastest laps and can become only the fourth driver to reach 40. The others are Schumacher (77), Raikkonen (46) and Alain Prost (41). Vettel is on 34.