Palmer looks to new horizons after Formula One exit

SUZUKA, Japan (Reuters) - Jolyon Palmer said farewell to the Renault team on Sunday and probably Formula One as well.

Formula One F1 - Japanese Grand Prix 2017 - Suzuka Circuit, Japan - October 8, 2017. Renault's Jolyon Palmer of Britain attends the drivers' parade before the race. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The under-performing Briton is being replaced by Spaniard Carlos Sainz for the remaining four races of the season and left the Japanese Grand Prix with no more points than the eight he arrived with.

All of those were scored in one race, in Singapore where he was sixth out of just 12 finishers, leaving 15 other complete blanks.

Palmer managed only one point in all of 2016 when Renault had just taken over the failing Lotus team and were struggling with an uncompetitive car.

Asked about his plans for 2018, he told Sky Sports television that he did not know.

“When I‘m sat on the plane on the way back home, probably it will sink in that certainly I won’t be driving for Renault again and maybe not in Formula One again,” he said.

“I‘m out and that’s Formula One. These things happen. It’s a shame but I’ll move on. There’s plenty to life out there and I‘m about to find out what it is.”

Renault had announced on Saturday that they and Palmer, son of former racer Jonathan, had agreed a parting of the ways.

“I‘m feeling alright,” said the 26-year-old former GP2 champion, who started his last race from 18th place after engine-related grid penalties were applied and ended up 12th.

“I respect the decision and wish the team still the best for the future, Carlos the best and we go our separate ways.”

While Palmer has struggled, highly-rated German team mate Nico Hulkenberg has finished in the points on six occasions this year and scored 34 points.

“The stress levels have been pretty huge this year,” Palmer added.

“It’s been a very tough season for many reasons and each weekend turning up with some question marks, with the pressure coming on more and more as the season hasn’t unfolded like we’d hoped.”