Sports News
October 11, 2019 / 1:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

F1 cancels all Saturday running due to Typhoon Hagibis

1 Min Read

SUZUKA, Japan (Reuters) - Organisers of Japan’s Formula One Grand Prix have canceled all practice and qualifying sessions scheduled for Saturday due to the approach of Typhoon Hagibis.

Originally scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday (0600 GMT), the hour-long qualifying session that decides the grid order for the race will now be held at 10 a.m. (0100 GMT) on Sunday, according to a revised schedule issued by organizers.

The final practice session, which would normally take place before qualifying, will not be held. The race will go ahead as planned at 2:10 p.m. (0510 GMT) on Sunday.

Reporting by Abhishek Takle; Editing by Tom Hogue

