October 7, 2018 / 7:04 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Hamilton wins in Japan, Vettel sixth

1 Min Read

SUZUKA, Japan (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton won the Japanese Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday to take a 67 point lead in the Formula One championship and stand on the brink of a fifth title.

Formula One F1 - Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan - October 7, 2018 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the race on the podium REUTERS/Issei Kato

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, the Briton’s closest rival, finished only sixth after an early collision with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen left the German fighting back from 19th place.

Finland’s Valtteri Bottas secured the Mercedes one-two with second place while Verstappen finished third.

If Hamilton wins the next race in the United States he will be champion with three races to spare in case Vettel finishes lower than second.

Writing by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chakraborty

