Motor racing: Ferrari have made progress despite results, says Vettel

SUZUKA, Japan (Reuters) - Sebastian Vettel on Thursday said his Ferrari team have not lost their way despite Formula One title rival Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes outfit appearing to have gained an edge in recent races.

Formula One F1 - Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka Circuit, Japan - October 4, 2018. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel walks in the paddock area. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Ferrari have had what is widely regarded as the faster car for most of the season, yet Mercedes have started nine races from pole position to the Italian team’s six.

Hamilton has won eight times this season, and five of the last six, while Vettel — on five wins — opened the campaign strongly but has faded due in part to errors made by himself and the team.

Ferrari’s dip in performance has left four-times world champion Vettel 50 points behind Hamilton in the standings, but the German said the team were still making progress despite their disappointing recent results.

“I don’t think we lost direction,” said Vettel at a damp and drizzly Suzuka circuit in the build up to Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix.

“We made progress with our cars, the steps that we planned, the steps have been coming.”

With five races remaining, Hamilton does not need to register another victory this season to claim a fifth world title.

Vettel, however, has a good record at Suzuka, where he has won four times and wrapped up his second title there in 2011.

Despite the odds being stacked against him in the championship, Vettel does not see Sunday’s race as a case of now or never.

“No, I think you attack every weekend,” said the German.

“Every weekend is different, the track is different, the circumstances are different.

“I’m very happy to be here. I love this track, it’s my favorite track in the world, so I’d better enjoy it and not spoil it by starting to count the things that are against me and focus on the things that are working for me.”