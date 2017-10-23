FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motor racing: Torro Rosso pick Gasly and Hartley for Mexico, Kvyat axed
#Sports News
October 23, 2017 / 10:16 PM / a day ago

Motor racing: Torro Rosso pick Gasly and Hartley for Mexico, Kvyat axed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Frenchman Pierre Gasly will return to the Toro Rosso lineup for the Mexican Grand Prix after the team axed Russian driver Daniil Kvyat from Sunday’s race.

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Japanese Grand Prix 2017 - Suzuka Circuit, Japan - October 8, 2017. Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly of France walks at the circuit. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

New Zealander Brendon Hartley, who finished 13th on his Formula One debut at last weekend’s U.S. Grand Prix, will retain the other Toro Rosso seat.

In a brief statement, the team said: “Scuderia Toro Rosso’s driver lineup for the upcoming 2017 Mexican Grand Prix will be formed by ... Pierre Gasly and Brendon Hartley.”

Gasly competed for the outfit in Malaysia and Japan but opted out of the Austin race to concentrate on the Super Formula finale in Japan.

Kvyat, who has accumulated only five points from 15 races this season, finished 10th in Austin.

Reporting by Pritha Sarkar; Editing by Ken Ferris

