Hamilton takes fourth title despite collision
October 29, 2017 / 8:56 PM / in a few seconds

Hamilton takes fourth title despite collision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton became Britain’s first four-times Formula One world champion at the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday despite a first corner collision with title rival Sebastian Vettel that dropped both to the back of the field.

F1 - Formula 1 - Mexican Grand Prix 2017 - Mexico City, Mexico - October 29, 2017 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during the race REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

In a race won by Red Bull’s Dutch 20-year-old Max Verstappen, the 32-year-old Mercedes driver fought back from last place to finish ninth while Ferrari’s Vettel climbed from 19th to fourth.

Hamilton’s team mate Valtteri Bottas finished second with Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen third.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

