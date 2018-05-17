Motor racing: Ferrari told to change wing mirrors for Monaco

LONDON (Reuters) - Halo-mounted wing mirrors will remain legal in Formula One but Ferrari must change the fixings used in Spain last weekend before next week’s Monaco Grand Prix, the governing FIA said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Spanish Grand Prix - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain - May 12, 2018 Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel during practice REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

The International Automobile Federation posted a clarification to teams saying they could legitimately design mirrors to minimize any negative aerodynamic effects but benefits should be minimal.

In the interests of better visibility, teams were told last month they could fix mirrors to the halo head protection device that encircles the cockpit and that became mandatory this season.

Ferrari’s solution pushed the boundaries, with winglets above the mirrors that were fixed to the halo, and raised suspicions they were designed to produce an aerodynamic advantage.

The FIA said all mountings must “provide a meaningful structural contribution to the mounting system.

“If you use more than one mounting you may be asked to satisfy us, by way of a physical test, to demonstrate this.”

The governing body suggested discussing any new design with the FIA before it was introduced at a race “to avoid wasting resource, time or money.

“The FIA expect to have full compliance with the present technical directive by the next race,” it added.

Monaco, which Ferrari dominated last year, is next up with plenty of tight and twisty corners putting a premium on high aerodynamic downforce.

The Italian team, second in the championship, were allowed to race in Spain with the mirror arrangement because it was not seen as a clear breach of the regulations but something that needed clarifying.