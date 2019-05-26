Team-by-team analysis of the Monaco Grand Prix

MONACO (Reuters) - Team-by-team analysis of Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix, the sixth race of the Formula One season (listed in championship order):

- - - -

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Valtteri Bottas 3)

Hamilton won from pole position, his fourth victory of the season, third in Monaco and 77th of his career. Mercedes have won all six races in 2019 but their run of one-two finishes is over. Hamilton is 17 points clear of Bottas, whose podium was his first in Monaco. The victory was tense, with Mercedes making a mistake in putting Hamilton on medium tyres at his sole pitstop. Bottas was second until a pitlane collision with Verstappen, who was given a five-second penalty.

-

FERRARI (Sebastian Vettel 2, Charles Leclerc retired)

Vettel gave Ferrari their best result of the season, albeit thanks to Verstappen’s penalty. The German had started fourth. Leclerc, 15th on the grid for his first home race as a Ferrari driver, made some good early overtakes but punctured his car’s rear right when he tried to pass Hulkenberg at Rascasse. He limped back to the pits, spraying out debris that led to a safety car. He returned to the track with fresh tyres but the car was too damaged and he retired on lap 16.

-

RED BULL (Max Verstappen 4, Pierre Gasly 5)

Verstappen finished second on the road, pressuring Hamilton all the way to the chequered flag, but dropped off the podium after the five-second penalty was applied. Gasly bagged an extra point for the fastest lap, helping Honda-powered Red Bull narrow the gap to Ferrari to 29 points.

-

MCLAREN (Carlos Sainz 6, Lando Norris 11)

Sainz’s third successive points finish and biggest haul yet this year. McLaren consolidated their fourth place overall with some clever strategy in staying out during the safety car period. Sainz passed both Toro Rossos on the first lap. Norris gained a place on his starting position.

-

RACING POINT (Sergio Perez 12, Lance Stroll 16)

Racing Point stayed just ahead of Haas and Toro Rosso but the midfield is tightening up, with those teams only a point behind. Perez made a move on Magnussen but the Dane cut the chicane, keeping position and holding him up. Stroll stayed out when the safety car was deployed but got caught in traffic.

-

HAAS (Romain Grosjean 10, Kevin Magnussen 14)

Grosjean doubled his points tally for the season with his second top-10 finish in a row, keeping Toro Rosso behind Haas on placings but level on points. He was given a five-second penalty for crossing the line at the pit exit. Magnussen, fifth on the grid, lost out to Ricciardo at the start and pitted during the safety car period only to find eight cars had stayed out and were ahead of him. He was also handed a five-second penalty post-race for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

-

TORO ROSSO (Daniil Kvyat 7, Alexander Albon 8)

Toro Rosso’s best race this year and their first with both cars in the top 10. Also the best results for both drivers. Both had qualified in the top 10 and stayed out during the safety car period to give Honda four cars in the top eight.

-

RENAULT (Daniel Ricciardo 9, Nico Hulkenberg 13)

Ricciardo started sixth and finished 10th, moving up to ninth after Grosjean’s penalty for his second points finish of the season. The Australian seized fifth at the start but came out in traffic after pitting during the safety car period. Hulkenberg suffered a puncture in the Leclerc incident.

-

ALFA ROMEO (Kimi Raikkonen 17, Antonio Giovinazzi 19)

Raikkonen’s 300th race weekend was one to forget from 14th on the grid. Giovinazzi started 18th and was given a 10-second penalty and two penalty points for a collision with Kubica.

-

WILLIAMS (George Russell 15, Robert Kubica 18)

Still no points for the struggling former champions who lined up on the back row of the grid but at least had some relative pace for a change. Kubica tangled with Giovinazzi. Both did a one-stop race.