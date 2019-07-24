Entertainment News
July 24, 2019 / 1:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mercedes and Ferrari sign up for new Netflix F1 series

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: F1 Formula One - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - July 1, 2018 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen and Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas lead the field at the start of the race REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON (Reuters) - World champions Mercedes and Ferrari have agreed to take part in a second Netflix ‘Drive to Survive’ documentary series due to be aired next year, Formula One announced on Wednesday.

The first 10-part documentary series filmed in 2018 and released this year focused mostly on teams further down the starting grid after the top two decided not to be part of it.

A behind-the-scenes look at the championship, it was well-received by fans and sponsors.

Mercedes, the dominant team of five times world champion Lewis Hamilton, are celebrating their 200th start as a Formula One constructor at this weekend’s German Grand Prix at Hockenheim.

They also plan to race in a special livery to commemorate their 125th year in motorsport.

Hamilton, winner at Hockenheim last year, goes into the halfway mark of the season with a 39-point lead over Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas.

Mercedes have won nine of 10 races so far in 2019.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below