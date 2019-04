Formula One F1 - Bahrain Grand Prix - Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain - March 31, 2019 Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas in action at the start of the race REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

LONDON (Reuters) - Formula One has agreed a long-term deal with Puma for the German sportswear company to become the sport’s exclusive merchandise retail partner, it said on Thursday.

Formula One said Puma had gained the rights to design, produce and sell Formula One branded products trackside at grands prix.

Puma stands and superstores will be present at 17 of the 21 races on the calendar this season.