Motor racing: Racing Point F1 team to hold 2019 launch in Toronto

LONDON (Reuters) - Racing Point, the Canadian-owned Formula One team that emerged from now-disappeared Force India, will hold their 2019 pre-season launch in Toronto on Feb. 13, they announced on Monday.

The British-based team, now owned by a consortium of investors led by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, said on Twitter that the presentation would be at the Canadian International AutoShow.

Stroll’s son Lance is one of the drivers for next year, along with Mexican Sergio Perez. The Mercedes-powered team finished the 2018 season in seventh place.

Force India went into administration in July before being rescued by Stroll.

The team’s new name and look could also be revealed at the event, with principal Otmar Szafnauer telling Reuters this month that Racing Point was “just something we stuck on to the entry until we go for a permanent name change”.

Racing Point are the second team to set a launch date, with 2018 championship runners-up Ferrari announcing they would present their new car on Feb. 15.

Pre-season testing starts three days later at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya.