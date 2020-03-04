Factbox: Some of the records in Lewis Hamilton's sights

(Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton is hoping to equal Michael Schumacher’s record seven Formula One championships this season.

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - December 1, 2019 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the race REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

The following looks at some of the milestones the Mercedes driver can reach and the records he already holds:

7 - Titles. A record held by Ferrari great Michael Schumacher.

Also successive constructors’ titles. Mercedes have won the last six, a record shared with Ferrari.

8 - Pole positions at the same grand prix. Hamilton shares the record with Schumacher and the late Ayrton Senna. Another in Australia would be his record ninth at Albert Park.

Also Grand Slams (pole, led every lap and fastest lap). Hamilton needs two more to equal late compatriot Jim Clark’s all-time record of eight.

Schumacher holds the record of eight wins at the same grand prix. Hamilton is on seven for Canada and Hungary.

11 - Longest gap between first and last championships. Hamilton took this last year (2008-19) from Schumacher (1994-2004) and can stretch it to 12 this season.

13 - Most races won in a single season, a record Schumacher shares with Sebastian Vettel. Hamilton’s highest tally is 11.

15 - Most consecutive seasons with a win. This one is Schumacher’s but Hamilton has won a race in all of his 13 seasons so far.

17 - In 2002, Schumacher finished all 17 races on the podium. Hamilton also finished 17 races on the podium last year but out of 21.

19 - Grands Prix won after leading every lap. Hamilton shares the record with Senna.

33 - Consecutive points finishes. An ongoing record held by Hamilton, who last failed to score in Austria in 2018.

65 - Front row lockouts. Ferrari hold this one but Mercedes are on 64.

77 - Schumacher holds the record for most fastest laps and that one looks one of his most secure. Hamilton is second on the list but with ‘only’ 47.

88 - Pole positions. A record held by Hamilton, whose 88th was in Abu Dhabi last November. Schumacher had 68.

91 - Race wins, a record held by Schumacher. The German’s last win was in China in 2006. Hamilton starts the campaign with 84 wins to his credit. He has averaged 10 a season for the past six years.

148 - Most grands prix led. Hamilton broke Schumacher’s record of 142 last year.

155 - Podium finishes. Another of Schumacher’s records that looks destined to fall. Hamilton is on 151.

250 - Most consecutive starts. A Hamilton record and ongoing.

413 - Record points haul in a single season, set by Hamilton last year.