Motor racing: Hopkirk replaces Warwick as BRDC president
October 20, 2017 / 12:03 AM / in 2 days

Motor racing: Hopkirk replaces Warwick as BRDC president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Former Monte Carlo rally winner Paddy Hopkirk has been elected president of the British Racing Drivers’ Club that owns Silverstone circuit, the BRDC said.

FILE PHOTO: Former Rally driver Paddy Hopkirk during the official launch of the new Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit, Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire, April 29, 2010. Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Scott Heavey

The 84-year-old Northern Irishman takes over from former Formula One racer Derek Warwick, who decided not to stand for re-election.

The BRDC announced in July that it had activated a break clause in its contract to host the British Grand Prix, throwing the future of the country’s race into doubt after 2019.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
