Motor racing: Hopkirk replaces Warwick as BRDC president

LONDON (Reuters) - Former Monte Carlo rally winner Paddy Hopkirk has been elected president of the British Racing Drivers’ Club that owns Silverstone circuit, the BRDC said.

FILE PHOTO: Former Rally driver Paddy Hopkirk during the official launch of the new Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit, Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire, April 29, 2010. Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Scott Heavey

The 84-year-old Northern Irishman takes over from former Formula One racer Derek Warwick, who decided not to stand for re-election.

The BRDC announced in July that it had activated a break clause in its contract to host the British Grand Prix, throwing the future of the country’s race into doubt after 2019.