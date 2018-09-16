Team by team analysis of the Singapore Grand Prix

(Reuters) - Team by team analysis of Sunday’s Singapore Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

Mercedes' mechanics watch the race in Lewis Hamilton's garage during the Singapore Grand Prix night race, in Singapore September 16, 2018. REUTERS/Feline Lim

- - - -

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Valtteri Bottas 4)

Hamilton started on pole (his record-stretching 79th) for his seventh win of the season, 69th of his career and fourth in Singapore. The Briton, who made his one stop on lap 15, is 40 points clear of Vettel in the title battle while Mercedes are 37 ahead in the constructors’ standings. Bottas started where he finished and is now three points behind Ferrari’s Raikkonen overall.

-

FERRARI (Sebastian Vettel 3, Kimi Raikkonen 5)

Vettel started third and grabbed second from Max Verstappen on the opening lap but fell behind again after his pitstop, with the Red Bull driver coming out just ahead. Raikkonen also finished in the same position he started. Vettel did the longest tire stint of the race, 47 laps on the ultrasoft.

-

RED BULL (Max Verstappen 2, Daniel Ricciardo 6)

Verstappen lost second place to Vettel on the first lap but took it back after his pitstop, coming out almost side by side with the German. Ricciardo was unable to make the strategy work for him after starting sixth, ending his hopes of a fifth successive Singapore podium.

-

RENAULT (Carlos Sainz 8, Nico Hulkenberg 10)

A double points finish for the French team, who put more distance between them and chasers Haas. Hulkenberg was starting his 150th race, Sainz his 75th.

-

HAAS (Romain Grosjean 15, Kevin Magnussen 18)

Magnussen, in his 75th start, set the fastest lap of the race — the first of his F1 career — on the hypersoft tire as some consolation for his team’s lack of points. Grosjean, who started eighth, was handed a five second time penalty for ignoring blue warning flags when Hamilton was trying to lap him. The Frenchman finished 13th on track.

-

MCLAREN (Fernando Alonso 7, Stoffel Vandoorne 12)

Alonso was ninth after starting 11th and said seventh was “like a small win”. Vandoorne started 18th. McLaren put some more distance between them and Force India.

-

FORCE INDIA (Sergio Perez 16, Esteban Ocon retired)

A nightmare day for the team after a strong qualifying saw Perez seventh on the grid and Ocon ninth. The pair collided on the opening lap with Ocon hitting the wall. Perez continued to fight but collected a drive-through penalty for a subsequent clash with Williams’ Sirotkin. The team will now re-impose restraints on their drivers.

-

TORO ROSSO (Pierre Gasly 13, Brendon Hartley 17)

Toro Rosso were unable to take advantage of Force India’s misfortunes and allowed Sauber to pull closer, now nine points behind.

-

SAUBER (Charles Leclerc 9, Marcus Ericsson 11)

Future Ferrari driver Leclerc added another two points to Sauber’s tally after starting 13th.

-

WILLIAMS (Lance Stroll 14, Sergey Sirotkin 19)

Sirotkin picked up debris from Ocon’s wheel rim on lap one, pitting on lap three for soft tires. The Russian, who later collided with Perez, ended up having to do a second stop. He was also handed a five second penalty for forcing Hartley off track, with two penalty points awarded. Stroll moved up a place at the finish due to Grosjean’s penalty.