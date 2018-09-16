Hamilton extends title lead with Singapore triumph

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Britain’s Lewis Hamilton eased to victory from pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday as the Mercedes driver extended his championship lead over Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel to 40 points with six rounds remaining.

Motor Racing - Formula One - F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2018 - Singapore - September 16, 2018 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the race REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Hamilton held off a mid-race challenge from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to register a record-equaling fourth triumph at the floodlit Marina Bay Street Circuit track, while Vettel finished third to slip further behind in the title race.