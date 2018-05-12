Motor racing: Hamilton ends Vettel's pole run in Spain

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton took pole position at the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday in a Mercedes one-two that ended Sebastian Vettel’s bid for a fourth in a row.

Formula One F1 - Spanish Grand Prix - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain - May 12, 2018 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates pole position with Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas in second and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel in third position after qualifying REUTERS/Albert Gea

The Briton, leading his Ferrari rival by four points after four races, put in two blistering final laps at an overcast Circuit de Catalunya to take the top slot in one minute 16.173 seconds.

Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas was second, in 1:16.213, with Vettel third.

Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen qualified fourth with the Red Bull pairing of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo lining up fifth and sixth for their first race since they collided in Azerbaijan two weekends ago.