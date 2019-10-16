Formula One teams approve Toro Rosso name change to Alpha Tauri

LONDON (Reuters) - Formula One teams have agreed to let Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso compete under the new name of Alpha Tauri from next season after an email vote, sources said on Wednesday.

There was no official word from Italy-based Toro Rosso or the FIA.

Alpha Tauri is a fashion brand also owned by the Austrian energy drink company.

Scuderia Toro Rosso, the Italian translation of “Red Bull Team”, raced as Minardi before the change of ownership at the end of 2005.

They won the Italian Grand Prix from pole position at Monza with Sebastian Vettel in 2008, a rare occasion of a Ferrari-powered team beating the works outfit. Toro Rosso now use Honda engines.