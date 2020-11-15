Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Sports News

Motor racing: Bottas spins and drops to the back in Turkish GP

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Slideshow ( 2 images )

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton’s sole Formula One championship rival and Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas spun twice on the opening lap of what could be a title-deciding Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday and dropped to the back of the field.

Bottas has to beat Hamilton by eight points to prevent the Briton from securing a record-equalling seventh world championship.

The Finn had climbed back to 16th place -- but 43 seconds off the lead -- after four of 58 laps on a wet and slippery track, with Hamilton sixth.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up