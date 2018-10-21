Motor racing: Ocon and Magnussen disqualified for fuel breaches

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Force India’s Esteban Ocon and Haas driver Kevin Magnussen were both disqualified from points positions at the U.S. Grand Prix on Sunday after stewards found they had broken Formula One’s fuel regulations.

Oct 21, 2018; Austin, TX, USA; Force India driver Esteban Ocon (31) of France drives during the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Frenchman Ocon had finished eighth, with Denmark’s Magnussen ninth.

Oct 21, 2018; Austin, TX, USA; Haas driver Kevin Magnussen (20) of Denmark drives during the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The disqualifications meant Force India’s Sergio Perez moved up to eighth, with New Zealander Brendon Hartley ninth for Toro Rosso and Sauber’s Marcus Ericsson taking the final point in 10th.

The stewards found that Magnussen’s car had consumed more than the allowed 105kg of fuel during the race at the Circuit of the Americas.

Ocon’s car exceeded the fuel mass flow limit on the opening lap of the race.