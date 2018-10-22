Motor racing: Grosjean handed grid penalty for Mexico

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - French driver Romain Grosjean will have a three-place grid drop for next weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix and is perilously close to a race ban after collecting a penalty point on Sunday.

Oct 21, 2018; Austin, TX, USA; Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel (5) of Germany and driver Daniel Ricciardo (3) driver Nico Hulkenberg (27) driver Esteban Ocon (31) driver Carlos Sainz (55) and driver Romain Grosjean (8) drive through turn one at the start of the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Stewards ruled the Haas driver, who retired with a damaged car, had caused a collision with Sauber’s Charles Leclerc at the U.S. Grand Prix.

Grosjean now has 10 penalty points, with 12 in any 12-month period triggering an automatic one-race ban.

The first of those points expires on Oct. 29, the day after next Sunday’s race in Mexico City.

“If he got three (points) on the 28th, I think he would be very silly. He’s got to be very careful,” Formula One race director Charlie Whiting told reporters.