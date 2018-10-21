Vettel spins on opening lap of U.S. Grand Prix

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, the only man who can deny Lewis Hamilton a fifth Formula One championship, spun on the opening lap of what could be a decisive U.S. Grand Prix on Sunday and dropped to 15th place.

Oct 20, 2018; Austin, TX, USA; Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany is interviewed after qualifying for the Unites States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Hamilton, who started on pole position for Mercedes, was second after losing out to Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen into the first corner.

The Briton will be champion if he scores eight points more than Vettel at the Circuit of The Americas and was on course to do that.

Vettel had started in fifth place and made contact with Red Bull’s Australian Daniel Ricciardo at turn 13 while battling for fourth. He had moved back up to ninth after six laps.