Raikkonen victory keeps Hamilton waiting for fifth F1 title

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Britain’s Lewis Hamilton was kept waiting for his fifth Formula One world championship on Sunday after the Mercedes driver finished third in a U.S. Grand Prix won by Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen.

Oct 21, 2018; Austin, TX, USA; Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen (7) of Finland walks in the driver's parade before the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The victory was the Finn’s first since March 2013. Red Bull’s Dutch youngster Max Verstappen finished second after starting 18th.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, Hamilton’s only title rival, finished fourth — a result that means the championship remains open until Mexico next weekend. Hamilton now has a 70-point lead with 75 remaining to be won.