September 6, 2020 / 9:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Renault to be named Alpine from 2021 F1 season

FILE PHOTO: SEAT President and CEO Luca de Meo attends the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

(Reuters) - Renault will rename its team Alpine from the 2021 season, the Formula One team said in a statement here ahead of the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The team will take on the new name and also have a new color scheme with the French national colors of red, white and blue replacing yellow and black.

“Alpine is a beautiful brand, powerful and vibrant, that brings a smile to the faces of its followers,” new chief executive Luca de Meo said in a statement.

“By introducing Alpine, a symbol of French excellence, to the most prestigious of the world’s automotive disciplines, we are continuing the adventure of manufacturers in a renewed sport.

“We are bringing a dream brand alongside the biggest names, for spectacular car races made and followed by enthusiasts. Alpine will also bring its values to the F1 paddock: elegance, ingenuity, and audacity.”

Loss-making Renault, under De Meo, had announced a new organisational structure focused on core brands rather than geographical regions, with Renault F1 team principal Cyril Abiteboul overseeing one of the four divisions.

