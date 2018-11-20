Motor racing: F3 driver Floersch vows to return after injury

Race personnel and pit crew are seen at the accident site after Sophia Floersch, a German driver of Van Amersfoort Racing flew over the barriers and crashed into a photographers' bunker at high speed, during a Formula Three race at the Macau Grand Prix, in Macau, China November 18, 2018. Mai Shangmin/CNS via REUTERS

(Reuters) - German Formula Three driver Sophia Floersch, who fractured her spine in an aerial crash at the Macau Grand Prix on Sunday, reassured fans on Tuesday that she was recovering well and vowed to return to the sport.

Floersch sustained the injury at the street circuit when her car flew off the track and into a photographers’ bunker at high speed. Her Van Amersfoort Racing team said on Monday that doctors had ruled out fear of paralysis.

“I’m going to come back,” Floersch said on Facebook.

“I survived the operation which took 11 hours. Hope from now on it only gets better. I have to stay a few more days in Macau until I’m transportable.

“I want to thank all of my fans for every single get-well wishes, which I now start reading. This really motivates me and gives me courage.”

Jean Todt, head of governing body International Automobile Federation (FIA), has promised a full investigation into the incident which also left Japanese driver Sho Tsuboi, two photographers and a track marshal injured.