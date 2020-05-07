IndyCar to start season June 6 in Texas

The IndyCar season will begin June 6 with the Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway, the circuit announced Thursday. No fans will be in the stands because of the coronavirus pandemic.

May 27, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; View of the official IndyCar Series Chevrolet Corvette pace car during the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The race will begin at 8:15 p.m. and televised on NBCSN.

To limit the amount of time participants will spend on site, IndyCar will hold practice, qualifying and the race all on that day.

“We’re excited and ready to kick off the NTT IndyCar Series season at Texas Motor Speedway,” IndyCar president Jay Frye said.

Fyre said IndyCar has worked in conjunction with staff at Texas Motor Speedway as well as public health officials to ensure the safety of participants.

Those measures include limiting on-site personnel, a health screening of all participants, social distancing requirements and an altered layout to increase distancing, and the issuance of personal protective equipment to everyone entering the track.

The season was scheduled to begin on March 15 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, but that was canceled as the sports world shut down that week. The 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 was moved from Memorial Day weekend in May to Aug. 23.

“America needs live sports and they are not going to believe what they see when the Genesys 300 storms into their living rooms on TV from Texas,” said Eddie Gossage, president and general manager of Texas Motor Speedway.

“One of the world’s greatest sporting events, the Indy 500, has been postponed until August by coronavirus, so all of that pent-up energy, anticipation, frustrations and anxiety will be pounding through the drivers’ nervous systems.”

—Field Level Media