Motor racing: Carpenter wins Indy 500 pole with Patrick seventh

(Reuters) - Hometown favorite Ed Carpenter won pole for next week’s Indianapolis 500 with Danica Patrick qualifying seventh for the final race of her career on Sunday.

May 20, 2018; Speedway, IN, USA; Verizon Indycar driver Ed Carpenter celebrates with Fuzzy Zoeller after he won the pole for the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

Carpenter, a local resident and the penultimate qualifier, averaged 229.618 mph for four laps to claim the third pole of his career, holding off the Penske team of Simon Pagenaud, Will Power and Josef Newgarden.

“That first lap blew my mind,” said Carpenter, a team owner for whom Patrick drives, after he hit 230 mph on his opening run to big cheers from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway crowd.

Frenchman Pagenaud (228.761) and Power (228.607) will join him on the front row for the May 27 race.

Patrick, who is retiring, will lead off the third row after averaging 228.090 with Brazilian Helio Castroneves, who had the fastest average speed on Saturday, beside her. The three-time Indy 500 winner averaged 227.859.

“It’s all good and I am glad that part is over with,” Patrick told ABC television. “Now it is time for 500 fun miles.”

Reigning champion Takuma Sato of Japan will start on the sixth row after posting an average speed of 226.557 in a Honda.