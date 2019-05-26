Motor racing: Pagenaud holds off Rossi to win Indianapolis 500

May 26, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indycar driver Simon Pagenaud (22) celebrates winning the 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

INDIANAPOLIS (Reuters) - French polesitter Simon Pagenaud steered clear of trouble on the track and in the pits, then outraced Alexander Rossi to the checkered flag at the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

The win gave team owner Roger Penske his 18th victory at the Brickyard.

A five-car pile up with 23 laps to run, triggered when Graham Rahal and Sebastien Bourdais came together, brought out a red flag that set up a mad dash to finish with Pagenaud and Rossi swapping the lead over the final laps.

It was a clinically cool display by the son of a grocery store owner from LeMans as Pagenaud fought off challenges from two former 500 winners Rossi and Japan’s Takuma Sato, who completed the podium.

The victory capped a perfect month for Pagenaud, who also won the Indianapolis Grand Prix two weeks ago.