Wickens airlifted to hospital in IndyCar crash; race halted for 2 hours

Driver Robert Wickens was taken to a local hospital by helicopter and racing was stopped after a violent crash on the ninth lap in the ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway.

Aug 19, 2018; Long Pond, PA, USA; Track workers repair the catch fence following an accident involving Verizon IndyCar Series driver Robert Wickens (not pictured) and driver Ryan Hunter-Reay (not pictured) during the ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway.

The Verizon IndyCar Series race was red flagged and did not restart for approximately two hours after the crash, which occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Curt Cavin, the IndyCar vice president of communications, said Wickens was awake and alert when he was transported by helicopter to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pa., for evaluation. The extent of any injuries the Canadian driver might have suffered was unknown immediately.

Wickens, James Hinchcliffe, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Pietro Fittipaldi and Takuma Sato were the drivers involved in the crash. Hunter-Reay and Wickens made the initial contact, and Wickens’ car became airborne. The nose of the car hit the outside wall as the car traveled at full speed. Debris flew across the track, and Wickens’ car damaged the fence.

“I was lucky to get out of that one,” said Hunter-Reay, who was the first driver checked and released from the infield medical center. Sato was also checked and released, as were Fittipaldi and Hinchcliffe later.

On the initial green flag of the race, Graham Rahal and Spencer Pigot collided. Pigot hit an inside wall, and Rahal’s car went to the pits for repairs.

