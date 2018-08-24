Robert Wickens has surgery on right arm, legs

Driver Robert Wickens, who was injured in a frightening wreck Sunday, had surgeries on his right arm and both legs this week as doctors continue to treat him at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, IndyCar announced Friday.

Aug 19, 2018; Long Pond, PA, USA; Track workers repair the catch fence following an accident involving Verizon IndyCar Series driver Robert Wickens (not pictured) and driver Ryan Hunter-Reay (not pictured) during the ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

The surgeries were completed without complication, though he is expected to face more corrective surgeries and rehabilitation.

On Monday, Wickens had titanium rods and screws placed in his spine during a successful surgery.

Wickens, a 29-year-old Canadian, had the surgery to stabilize a thoracic spinal fracture associated with a spinal cord injury. The surgery went without complication, although the severity of the spinal cord injury remains unknown.

Wickens suffered the spinal injury and fractures in both legs and his right arm after his car went airborne during the ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.

Wickens, James Hinchcliffe, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Pietro Fittipaldi and Takuma Sato were the drivers involved in Sunday’s crash. Hunter-Reay and Wickens made the initial contact, and Wickens’ car became airborne. The nose of the car hit the outside wall as the car traveled at full speed. Debris flew across the track, and Wickens’ car damaged the fence.

Wickens was treated on the scene before he was transported by helicopter to the hospital.

—Field Level Media