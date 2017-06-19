FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Rebellion disqualified from Le Mans third place
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
Middle East
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 19, 2017 / 8:35 PM / 2 months ago

Rebellion disqualified from Le Mans third place

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The third-placed Vaillant Rebellion car driven by Brazilian Nelson Piquet Junior, Denmark's David Heinemeier Hansson and Switzerland's Mathias Beche has been disqualified from the Le Mans 24 Hours standings after technical checks.

The second tier LMP2 team intended to appeal, organizers added on Monday -- a day after the race finished at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

The disqualification means that the Jackie Chan DC Racing number 37 car driven by China's David Cheng, France's Tristan Gommendy and Britain's Alex Brundle moves up to the podium place.

That would be a double for the LMP2 team backed by the Hong Kong action movie star and stuntman, whose other car finished second behind winners Porsche.

The Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO) said in a statement that technical marshals had found a modification to the number 13 car's bodywork that was not in compliance with the rules.

Media reports said a hole had been made to give access to the starter motor without having to remove the engine cover and rear bodywork.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.