FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
May 18, 2018 / 2:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Motorcycling: Dovizioso staying with Ducati for two more years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Italian rider Andrea Dovizioso is staying with the Ducati MotoGP team for two more years, the Italian bike manufacturer said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Motorcycle Racing - Qatar Motorcycle Grand Prix - MotoGP race - Losail, Qatar - March 18, 2018 - First-placed Ducati Team rider Andrea Dovizioso of Italy celebrates. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari/File Photo

Dovizioso, 32, finished runner-up in last year’s championship to Honda’s Spaniard Marc Marquez. He has been with Ducati since 2013.

Ducati announced the news on Twitter, ahead of this weekend’s French Grand Prix at Le Mans.

MotoGP organizers earlier announced that the French Grand Prix had signed a five-year contract extension.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.