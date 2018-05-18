Motorcycling: Dovizioso staying with Ducati for two more years

(Reuters) - Italian rider Andrea Dovizioso is staying with the Ducati MotoGP team for two more years, the Italian bike manufacturer said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Motorcycle Racing - Qatar Motorcycle Grand Prix - MotoGP race - Losail, Qatar - March 18, 2018 - First-placed Ducati Team rider Andrea Dovizioso of Italy celebrates. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari/File Photo

Dovizioso, 32, finished runner-up in last year’s championship to Honda’s Spaniard Marc Marquez. He has been with Ducati since 2013.

Ducati announced the news on Twitter, ahead of this weekend’s French Grand Prix at Le Mans.

MotoGP organizers earlier announced that the French Grand Prix had signed a five-year contract extension.