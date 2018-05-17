Motorcycling: Rins staying at Suzuki MotoGP team for two more years

(Reuters) - Spanish rider Alex Rins has signed a two-year extension with Suzuki, the MotoGP team announced on Thursday ahead of the French Grand Prix at Le Mans.

FILE PHOTO: Motorcycle Racing - Argentina Motorcycle Grand Prix - MotoGP race - Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina - April 8, 2018 - Team Suzuki Ecstar rider Alex Rins (42) of Spain, Alma Pramac Racing rider Jack Miller of Australia, Monster Yamaha Tech 3 rider Johann Zarco (5) of France and LCR Honda Castrol rider Cal Crutchlow of Britain compete. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci/File Photo

Rins made his MotoGP debut last year and is now signed up until the end of 2020.

The 22-year-old had his first top flight podium this year with third place in Argentina in April.

“Alex is growing and improving fast, and knowing that we will have a long time together allows everybody to concentrate and work even harder to achieve important results with him,” said team manager Davide Brivio in a statement.