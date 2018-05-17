FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
May 17, 2018 / 9:52 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Motorcycling: Rins staying at Suzuki MotoGP team for two more years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Spanish rider Alex Rins has signed a two-year extension with Suzuki, the MotoGP team announced on Thursday ahead of the French Grand Prix at Le Mans.

FILE PHOTO: Motorcycle Racing - Argentina Motorcycle Grand Prix - MotoGP race - Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina - April 8, 2018 - Team Suzuki Ecstar rider Alex Rins (42) of Spain, Alma Pramac Racing rider Jack Miller of Australia, Monster Yamaha Tech 3 rider Johann Zarco (5) of France and LCR Honda Castrol rider Cal Crutchlow of Britain compete. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci/File Photo

Rins made his MotoGP debut last year and is now signed up until the end of 2020.

The 22-year-old had his first top flight podium this year with third place in Argentina in April.

“Alex is growing and improving fast, and knowing that we will have a long time together allows everybody to concentrate and work even harder to achieve important results with him,” said team manager Davide Brivio in a statement.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.