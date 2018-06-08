FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2018

Iannone to replace Redding at Aprilia in 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone has signed a two-year deal with Aprilia, taking the place of Britain’s Scott Redding, the Italian team announced on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: MotoGP - French Grand Prix - Bugatti Circuit, Le Mans, France - May 18, 2018 Suzuki's Andrea Iannone during practice REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Iannone, who announced last week that he was leaving the factory Suzuki outfit at the end of the season, will partner Spaniard Aleix Espargaro next year.

“The combination of Iannone and Aprilia will be fantastic — one of the most interesting in MotoGP — and it has the potential to bring great results,” said team manager Fausto Gresini in a statement.

Aprilia will be Iannone’s fourth MotoGP team after starting out with Pramac Ducati in 2013 and then graduating to the factory Ducati team.

He rode Aprilias in 125cc between 2005 and 2009.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
