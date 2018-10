TOKYO (Reuters) - Spain’s Marc Marquez won his fifth MotoGP title with victory at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.

MotoGP - Japanese Grand Prix - Twin Ring Motegi, Motegi, Japan - October 21, 2018 Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso and Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez in action during the MotoGP race REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The 25-year-old Honda rider held off Italian Andrea Dovizioso to win his third consecutive title with three races remaining.