Malaysia wins MotoGP's best Grand Prix of 2017
December 5, 2017 / 12:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Malaysia wins MotoGP's best Grand Prix of 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Malaysia’s motorcycle Grand Prix was named by the sport’s governing body on Tuesday as the best race of the 2017 MotoGP championship.

FILE PHOTO: Ducati MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso of Italy looks on during the third free practice session of the San Marino Grand Prix in Misano Adriatico circuit in central Italy, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Italian Andrea Dovizioso won the rainy race at Sepang in October in a Ducati one-two finish with Spanish team mate Jorge Lorenzo.

The circuit has been a fixture on the calendar since 1999 and is also used for pre-season testing.

While the country’s MotoGP race was sold out this year, Malaysia said farewell to Formula One after declining ticket sales and dwindling visitor numbers.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond

