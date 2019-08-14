Miller staying with Pramac Ducati MotoGP team in 2020

FILE PHOTO: MotoGP - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - August 10, 2019 Alma Pramac Racing's Jack Miller during practice REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

(Reuters) - Australian Jack Miller will stay with Pramac Ducati next season after agreeing a contract extension, the MotoGP team said on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old had expressed uncertainty about his future after talk of Spain’s triple MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo returning to the Italian manufacturer despite being contracted to Honda.

“I am very happy to have reached this agreement,” Miller said in a team statement.

“Pramac Racing is a team that made me feel comfortable right from the start and the relationship with Ducati is very close. I will have again the official bike at my disposal and will do my best to achieve great results.”

Miller, who races for the non-works team but has a factory contract, finished third in this month’s Czech Grand Prix and in Texas in April. He is eighth in the MotoGP standings.