Motorcycling: Pedrosa will try to race in Austin after surgery

(Reuters) - Honda MotoGP rider Dani Pedrosa will try to race in the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas, this weekend after undergoing wrist surgery only last week.

Motorcycle Racing - Argentina Motorcycle Grand Prix - MotoGP Qualifying Session - Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina - April 7, 2018 - Repsol Honda Team rider Dani Pedrosa of Spain rides his motorcycle before the start of the qualifying session. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

The Spanish veteran had looked doubtful for the third round of the season after fracturing his right wrist in a fall during the Argentine Grand Prix and having an operation in Barcelona on April 10.

“Since the operation, I started feeling a bit better every day. I’ve been doing exercises to gain mobility and reduce the inflammation,” he said in a team statement.

“Little by little I’m recovering muscle tone, and this allows me to see some progress. From here it’s difficult to know our real possibilities.

“We’re going to a difficult track and until I’m back on my bike I won’t be able to really know my situation. But what’s clear to me at this moment is that it’s well worth it to travel and try,” he added.