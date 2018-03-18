FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
March 18, 2018 / 5:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

Dovizioso wins MotoGP opener in Qatar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Italian Andrea Dovizioso won MotoGP’s season-opening Qatar Grand Prix for Ducati on Sunday after a thrilling duel down to the line with Honda’s reigning champion Marc Marquez.

Motorcycle Racing - Qatar Motorcycle Grand Prix - MotoGP race - Losail, Qatar - March 18, 2018 - First-placed Ducati Team rider Andrea Dovizioso of Italy, second-placed Repsol Honda rider Marc Marquez of Spain, and third-placed Movistar Yamaha rider Valentino Rossi of Italy celebrate. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

Valentino Rossi, the Italian great starting his 23rd grand prix season at the age of 39 and with a new two year Yamaha contract freshly signed, joined them on the podium at the floodlit desert Circuit.

Frenchman Johann Zarco started from pole position for the non-works Tech3 Yamaha team and led until five laps from the finish, when Dovizioso and Marquez made their move and pulled away.

Britain’s Cal Crutchlow was fourth for LCR Honda, with Zarco dropping to eighth.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.